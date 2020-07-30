Firefighters extinguish James Island fire

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. John’s Fire Department says they put out a house fire on James Island early Thursday morning.
Firefighters say the responded to a possible structure fire at 12:20 a.m. Thursday.
When they arrived, firefighters say they found heavy fire on the side of the home and extending upwards into the structure.
No injuries were reported by the fire department, and the St. John Fire Marshall Division says they will be investigating the incident.
