FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Isaias nearing Dominican Republic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Isaias officially formed in the Caribbean Sea late Wednesday evening. The storm is centered to the south of the eastern end of the Dominican Republic early Thursday morning. This storm will be crossing the DR today and will emerge in the Atlantic Ocean near the Turks and Caicos by Friday morning. The current forecast track takes Isaias near the Bahamas Friday before starting to turn to the north. When this turn occurs will be crucial in determining whether we see any impacts here in the Lowcountry. Right now, the Lowcountry remains in the 5 day forecast cone and needs to watch this storm very closely.