LIVE: Racial Justice Town Hall being held online

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department and community members will take part Thursday night in a virtual Racial Justice Town Hall event.
The event is being organized and hosted by the AND Campaign Charleston Chapter and will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Panelists are expected to include several community members representing Black Lives Matter, the Charleston Area Justice Ministry and the ACLU, among others, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The community has had the opportunity to submit questions prior to the event. Some of those questions are likely to be part of Thursday’s discussion.
