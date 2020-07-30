Live 5 Scambusters: BBB says moving season is always busy for scammers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As students head back to college and leases come up, people are on the move and scammers are ready to lighten their load and their wallet.
“There’s a lot of fly-by-night movers out there and we want people to do their homework,” Chris Hadley with the Better Business Bureau said.
Hadley says it’s moving season and moving scams are big business.
The BBB gets an average of 13,000 complaints about moving companies every year. From delays and hidden costs to companies holding property hostage, Hadley says you need to do your research and approach moving like any other business transaction.
“You certainly want to talk about the money,” Hadley said. “How are you going to pay these folks? When are they going to get paid? You want to make sure you’ve got a real clear vision as far as payment when you’re working with a moving contractor.”
Hadley says verbal agreements are a good start, but it’s important to get everything in writing and understand what you’re signing. When researching moving companies, the BBB can be a helpful resource to make sure you find a legitimate company with a good track record.
“We want to make sure they’re licensed,” Hadley said. “We want to see if there is any pattern of complaints. We want to see work history. Has this company been around for six months or has it been around for sixty years? It’s really important to know who you’re getting into business with.”
If you’re only finding positive reviews, you can always search the name of the moving company along with the word “scam” to see what pops up.
Hadley also says to prepare yourself for damages because no one is perfect. He says investing in some insurance is not a bad idea.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.