McDonald’s CEO says restaurants “might bring in law enforcement” if customers refuse to comply with mask policy

"We're spending a lot of time right now in our restaurants making sure we can keep our crews safe, making sure we can keep our customers safe," McDonald's President and CEO Chris Kempczinski said in an interview only on "CBS This Morning" Thursday. "We've for quite some time required our crew to wear masks, but we thought that in light of what we're seeing, it's prudent now that we also ask our customers to wear masks in the restaurant as well."