Most Trident Tech classes to be held online this fall

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The majority of Trident Technical College’s classes this fall will be held online this fall, the college has announced.
Fall classes will be offered in a variety of formats, including online, scheduled online, hybrid and traditional in-person, spokesman David Hansen said.
For online classes, students access course materials and interact with instructors online but not at set class meeting times. Scheduled online classes feature live online instruction at specific times using videoconferencing technology. Hybrid classes are a mix of online and in-person learning. Traditional in-person classes and labs held on campus will be offered only in subjects where hands-on work is required.
“The college is using S.C. DHEC, CDC and OSHA guidance for social distancing, proper hygiene and use of personal protective equipment to ensure students and employees are kept as safe as possible while on campus,” Hansen said. “These measures include the mandatory use of masks, reconfiguration of classrooms and labs where needed, installation of barriers where appropriate, and the closure of common areas.”
Additional safety efforts include making hand sanitizer widely available, marking spacing for queues and posting signage explaining safety protocols and expectations for behavior while on campus, he said.
Trident officials expect its university transfer programs, which serve as the first two years of a four-year degree, to be very popular this year, Hansen said.
“The transfer programs are an excellent, affordable option for students who want to stay safe close to home while still earning college credits,” Education Vice President Cathy Almquist said.
This fall, the college will offer 105 fully online courses that are designed to transfer to four-year colleges and universities.
The college is holding three virtual open houses next week where prospective and returning students and their families can learn more about the college and get their questions answered about attending this fall.
Fall classes start Aug. 24.
