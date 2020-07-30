Police seek help identifying Stratford High School burglary suspect

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek Police release surveillance footage of a man they say broke into Stratford High School on Wednesday night.
In the footage, the man is shown riding a bicycle and carrying a black University of South Carolina backpack. He also appears to have at least one tattoo.
If anyone has any information, the Goose Creek Police Department has asked the public to call 843-863-5200 or send them a Facebook message.
Officer say individuals wanting to give information can remain anonymous.
