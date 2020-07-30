Sheriff office: 4-year-old boy shot in Lumberton; suspect wanted in case

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – People in Lumberton are asked to be on the lookout for a man accused of shooting into a home, and hurting a four-year-old boy.
Da’Vern Jaquan Inman, 19, of Orrum is wanted by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy.
Deputies responded to a home on EagleWood Loop for a shooting. But before they arrived, they discovered that the little boy was taken to Southeastern Health Medical Center. He is expected to be OK.
The investigation found that the four-year-old was shot while inside his home. Deputies also discovered that a second home was shot into.
The suspects were last seen driving a burgundy Dodge SUV displaying 30-day tags and the vehicle was headed toward Lumberton on Highway 41 North.
Anyone with information on Inman’s whereabouts is asked to call 910-671-3140 or 910-671-3170.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins addressed the multiple shootings that have taken place in the Lumberton area and said that it involves two groups from Alamac Road in Lumberton and Mac D. Road in Orrum.
“The shootings had led to the injuries of innocent people, which included two other children. However, the lack of eyewitnesses and cooperating witnesses have hindered the investigations,” Wilkins stated.
He encourages anyone with information to come forward.
