Tropical Storm Isaias pounds Puerto Rico, could impact S.C. coast by Sunday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Isaias, the ninth named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, formed late Wednesday night and is expected to near the South Carolina coast Sunday night into Monday.
The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph Thursday morning as it dumped rain over Puerto Rico.
Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine says there is still a great deal of uncertainty on the newly-formed storm’s track and the projected intensity it will have as it continues toward the southeastern United States. The current track takes the storm just east of Charleston by Sunday night.
Forecasters say that if the storm moves over Hispaniola, the interaction with land is likely to break up the circulation or at least prevent Isaias from becoming a larger storm.
At 8 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located near latitude 17.6 North, longitude 68.5 West. Isaias is moving toward the northwest near 20 mph, and a west-northwestward to northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.
On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move over Hispaniola later Thursday and near the Southeastern Bahamas by Thursday night or early Friday. Isaias is forecast to be near the Central Bahamas Friday night and approach the Northwest Bahamas or southern Florida Friday night and Saturday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is anticipated until landfall in Dominican Republic later Thursday, with re-strengthening forecast on Friday and Saturday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds are occurring along the southern coast of Puerto Rico. A Weatherflow station in Yabucoa Tanque de Agua reported sustained winds of 46 mph with a gust to 56 mph (91 km/h). A Weatherflow station at Las Mareas reported sustained winds of 43 mph with a gust to 54 mph.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.