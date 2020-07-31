Beaufort names interim police chief

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Beaufort has named an interim police chief in the wake of the death of Chief Matthew Clancy.
Deputy Police Chief Dale McDorman has been named the interim chief of the department, Beaufort city spokesperson Kathleen Williams said.
“We are fortunate that Chief Clancy developed a strong Command Staff led by Deputy Chief McDorman,” City Manager Bill Prokop said. “With the passing of the chief, Deputy Chief McDorman will assume the role of interim chief and will report to me.”
Clancy passed away of complications from cancer on Wednesday. He was named chief in 2009.
“We are very proud of our entire Police Department and we know that Chief Clancy had great respect and pride in everyone of our officers and our entire Command Staff,” Prokop said. “We will be establishing a process in the near future for the appointment of a chief. In the meantime, Interim Chief McDorman will be in command of the department.”
McDorman joined the Beaufort Police Department in April 1995. He was promoted to sergeant/operations supervisor in October 1999, and to lieutenant/operations in April 2005.
In 2010, McDorman was promoted to deputy chief.
