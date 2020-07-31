Berkeley County distributing sandbags

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with Berkeley County have announced locations where citizens can pick up sandbags.
Sandbag locations in Berkeley County:
- Whitesville Fire Department
- City of Hanahan
- Town of Moncks Corner
- City of Goose Creek
- C&B Fire Department
- Pimlico Fire Dept. Station 1
- Pimlico Fire Dept. Station 2
- Santee Circle Fire Dept.
- Forty-One Fire Dept. Station 2
- St. Stephen Fire Department
- Huger Fire Department
- Cross Fire Department Station 1
In addition the City of Goose Creek said sandbags are available for residents at the Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters Station at 201 Button Hall Ave.
“We are requesting that everyone adhere to a 10-bag limit,” city officials said.
