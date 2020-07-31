Charleston Jewish Federation launches campaign after downtown memorial vandalized

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Jewish Federation’s Jewish Community Relations Council is partnering up with Mother Emanuel AME Church, AFFA, and other organizations to push for hate crime legislation.
The organization announced the news after the Holocaust memorial at Marion Square was vandalized.
According to Charleston police, the investigation began on July 24 when a police officer was told a plaque at the site was vandalized.
Police are investigating it as a hate crime. The Charleston Jewish Federation is calling this an act of hate.
Ilene Turbow is the chairperson of the Jewish Community Relations Council, which is a part of Charleston Jewish Federation.
She says it is important to address what happened as a humanitarian issue.
"Anytime somebody vandalizes a memorial or any kind of edifice that is a symbol of remembering what happens when hate runs a muck, it's disturbing and it's disheartening," Turbow said.
The council will be partnering up with different organizations to launch their "Stamp Out Hate" campaign in an effort to urge legislators to pass a comprehensive state-wide hate crime law.
For more information about how to get involved, contact Brandon Fish at brandonf@jewishcharleston.org, or visit www.stampouthate.sc
