Charleston Police aren’t investigating Holocaust Memorial vandalism as hate crime

We are saddened to have to announce that this past week, our Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti. Hate and anti-Semitism has no place in our city or our society, and when our memorials or our places of worship are targeted, it strikes fear into the hearts of all those who hold these spaces sacred. Following the reporting of this incident of vandalism to the Charleston Jewish Federation, our Community Security and Emergency Management Consultant immediately and thoroughly documented the incident and reported it to our partners at the Charleston Police Department, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Secure Community Network (SCN).