Charleston Police aren’t investigating Holocaust Memorial vandalism as hate crime

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they are investigating after the Holocaust memorial in downtown was vandalized.
According to Charleston police officials, the vandalism is not being investigated as a hate crime since authorities say there was nothing that stated anything derogatory or something specifically toward Jewish people.
Officials with the Jewish Federation of Charleston said they have reported the incident to the police department as well as the Anti-Defamation League, and the Secure Community Network.
The Jewish Federation of Charleston released the following statement:
We are saddened to have to announce that this past week, our Holocaust Memorial in Marion Square was vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti. Hate and anti-Semitism has no place in our city or our society, and when our memorials or our places of worship are targeted, it strikes fear into the hearts of all those who hold these spaces sacred. Following the reporting of this incident of vandalism to the Charleston Jewish Federation, our Community Security and Emergency Management Consultant immediately and thoroughly documented the incident and reported it to our partners at the Charleston Police Department, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Secure Community Network (SCN).
Our Holocaust memorial was erected in Marion Square to remember the 6 million Jews, along with 5 million others, killed in the Holocaust. For many of us Charlestonians, those Jews included our family members, friends, and ancestors. Now more than ever, we as Charlestonians and Americans must empathize with and respect each other’s historic and ongoing traumas. This week, our Jewish Community Relations Council is working together with Mother Emanuel AME Church, the Alliance for Full Acceptance, and others to launch our Stamp Out Hate campaign to pass much-needed hate crime legislation in South Carolina. Vandalism like the kind committed against our Holocaust Memorial is more than just vandalism, it’s a hate crime.
