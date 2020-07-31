Deputies: Man arrested for June murder in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies say they have arrested a man accused of killing his victim by hitting him with a chair.
Gary Raynard Brown, 55, has been charged with the murder of Gerald Simmons Friday, police say.
The incident occurred June 6, when police say they responded to the 5800 block of Scott White Road for an injury call.
Deputies say when they arrived Simmons was in the driveway with an apparent injury to his head. Simmons was transported to the hospital where officials say he was pronounced dead June 17 from the head injuries he suffered.
Affidavits state that, not only is Brown heard on the 911 call saying that he struck Simmons with the chair, but a witness also observed the attack.
