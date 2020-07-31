Deputies seize crack cocaine, over 11 pounds of pot in Darlington Co. drug raid

A man is facing charges following a drug raid in Darlington County, deputies said. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | July 31, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT - Updated July 31 at 12:22 PM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is facing charges following a drug raid in Darlington County, deputies said.

According to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Cedar Ridge Road in the Dovesville community Thursday afternoon.

Deputies seized over 11 pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, weight scales, a handgun and drug paraphernalia, the release stated.

Lashawn Alexander Alford
Lashawn Alexander Alford (Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Lashawn Alexander Alford, 40, will face charges in connection to the raid, deputies said.

Alford’s specific charges were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected, according to the release.

