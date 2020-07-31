DHEC releases new data on COVID-19 cases in nursing homes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - DHEC has released new data on the number of coronavirus cases confirmed in nursing homes around the state.
The latest figures show Bayview Manor in Beaufort, which had the most cases last Friday, now trending downward.
Last week, Bayview reported 28 patients had tested positive in the last 30 days and now that number is down to 10.
Here are the top five locations in the Lowcountry with the most cases in residents:
- White Oak Manor Charleston Inc. in North Charleston – 27
- Johns Island Post Acute in Johns Island – 26
- NHC HealthCare Charleston in Charleston – 24
- Life Care Center in Charleston – 17
- Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center in Summerville – 15
Oakbrook Health also has the most resident deaths in the state of any facility in the last 30 days with 11.
Statewide, Lowcountry facility take three of the top six spots for the most cases in residents.
- Lexington Medical Center Extended in Lexington – 60
- Magnolia Manor in Rock Hill – 59
- NHC HealthCare Lexington in West Columbia – 42
- White Oak Manor Charleston Inc. in North Charleston – 27
- Johns Island Post Acute in Johns Island – 26
- NHC HealthCare Charleston in Charleston – 24
The Sandpiper Rehab and Nursing in Mount Pleasant has reported the most deaths in the state year to date with 25 – six of those were in the last 30 days.
