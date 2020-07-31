Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries following accident in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries following an accident in North Charleston Friday night.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said it happened near the 2700 block of King Street Extension.
The roadway has been closed, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
Earlier tonight, officials with the sheriff’s office had reported that the motorcyclist had died, but sent a press release at 10:37 p.m. stating that the driver was alive.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.