Isaias upgrades to a hurricane late Thursday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Isaias upgraded to a hurricane late Thursday night.
At 11:40 p.m., Hurricane Hunters found 80 mph winds within Isaias therefore the National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to hurricane status.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said Isaias is forecast to move east of Charleston late Sunday night into Monday morning.
According to Walsh, the impacts the Lowcountry may encounter have not changed from the previous report. Those impacts may include high surf, rip currents, rain, coastal flooding from high tides and on shore winds, and possible tropical storm force winds mostly along the coast.
As of midnight, Isaias is about 80 miles southeast of Great Inagua Island and moving northwest at 18 miles per hour with 80 mile per hour sustained winds.
According to the latest data from the National Hurricane Center, heavy rains associated with Isaias is expected to affect portions of Florida beginning late Friday night with potential flash flooding.
Meteorologists said there is a risk of impacts from winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge late this weekend from the northeastern Florida coast and spreading northward along the remainder of the U.S. east coast through early next week.
“The details of the track and intensity forecast remain uncertain, and it is too soon to determine the magnitude and location of these potential impacts, but interests along the entire U.S. east coast should monitor the progress of Isaias and updates to the forecast,” NHC officials said.
