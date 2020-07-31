MUSC increases patrols at parking garages after recent suicides

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina is increasing patrols at its parking garages after two recent suicides.
The suicides happened July 15 and 18 at the McClennnan Banks Parking Garage on Courtenay Drive.
According to incident reports, MUSC public safety officers say it appears in both cases the victims jumped to their deaths from the garage.
The first victim was a man, according to the report. It states two witnesses saw him fall to the ground. His body was found between the garage and the Charleston Center.
Police say video surveillance revealed the man walked in the Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital at 7:38 p.m. and asked to use the bathroom, then left the bathroom and left the hospital.
The report states he jumped from the garage a few minutes later and died.
Police say the second victim, also a man, fell from the same garage three days later. The incident report states the victim’s body was found behind the garage just before 7:30 a.m.
The victim left a suicide note as his home, the report states.
MUSC has not yet responded to a request for further comment.
