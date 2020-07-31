Nancy Mace donates plasma after recovering from COVID-19

Mace said she’s been a longtime blood donor and, because so many people are testing positive for COVID-19, she wanted to step up to help. “The information I learned about convalescent plasma and being recovered from COVID-19 really inspired me to come here today and do this,” Mace said. “And, I’m not just going to do it one time, I’m going to continue to do this for as long as I can and as long as it’s helpful to other patients who are in real need.”