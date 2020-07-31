New public recreation complex coming to Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Hanahan says that after a few years of discussion, a new public recreation center is finally nearing the end of the planning process.
The park will take up about 45 acres of land right next to Bowen’s Corner Elementary School, off Williams Lane in the Tanner Plantation.
Hanahan City Administrator Mike Cochran says the land was originally part of the military base and it was given to the city for free to be used for public space and public good.
The recreation center will have six tennis courts with lighting, three multi-purpose fields (two of which can be baseball or softball fields), a synthetic turf regulation field, a basketball court and sand volleyball court, Cochran said.
It will also include a dog park, large pavilion, walking trails, large ponds, a concession stand and a playground, officials said.
The Berkeley County School District says they have partnered with the City of Hanahan on this project by committing the funds for the tennis courts and agreeing to pay for the turf field.
The city says they have a ‘shared use’ agreement with BCSD, so that student athletes can practice and host tournaments on the tennis courts and field.
That being said, the Hanahan Recreation Center says they will be open to the public and will host recreational sports leagues for the community.
In total, Cochran said the new Hanahan Rec Center is projected to cost about $11.2 million.
Cochran says the new complex is much needed because Hanahan has doubled its population since the last time they have added any meaningful recreational space.
The plans for land clearing and stormwater are available for public comment through DHEC until Friday.
The city says they hope to start construction on the park by the end of this year and have it open in about two years.
