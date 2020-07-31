Police identify suspect in burglary at Stratford High School

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in Goose Creek say they are looking for a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a burglary Wednesday at Stratford High School.
Justin Stroble has active warrants for burglary from the Goose Creek Police Department and the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Capt. James Brown said.
Police responded Thursday at 9:42 a.m. to the school where a burglary had happened the night before, Brown said. Police said a laptop and two radios were stolen from the school.
Officers were able to access the surveillance cameras and determine that an adult male, who they later identified as Stroble, entered the school the night before at approximately 6:39 p.m. on a bicycle and had taken those missing items, he said.
Police say he left the area on a blue Nishiki bicycle with a UofSC sling bag over his shoulder.
Stroble stands 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighs 169 pounds, and has a mohawk that is brown on the sides and blond on top.
Anyone who knows of Stroble’s whereabouts or has information on the burglary is asked to call Sgt. Powell at 843-863-5200 ext. 2356.
