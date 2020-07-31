Rental assistance programs inundated with calls as federal moratorium on evictions expires

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Rental assistance programs are being inundated with phone calls for help as the federal moratorium on evictions expires Friday.
Officials with ShelterNet, an emergency financial assistance program serving families in crisis in the tri-county area, said their phones have been ringing off their hooks with people needing help.
The program works to stop evictions, foreclosures, and disconnections by providing monetary assistance with past-due utility, mortgage, and rental payments.
“Since the onset of COVID-19, our staff has been inundated with calls for help from across the tri-county. As the federal moratorium comes to an end, the calls we have received for rental assistance have increased tenfold, especially in Charleston County,” Community Outreach Counselor Reagan Smith said.
According to a survey by Stout, there is widespread and growing concern about housing insecurity.
Nationally from June to July, the share of renters who are either “very” or “extremely” concerned about being evicted rose from 18 percent to over 21.”
Stout’s study estimates 273,000 South Carolinians are unable to pay their rent next month.
