6th S.C. child diagnosed with MIS-C, condition associated with COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - An Upstate child is the sixth one diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, a rare condition that has been associated with the novel coronavirus.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday the child is between 10 and 17 years old, but did not say whether it is a boy or girl.
MIS-C can cause swelling of different organs, including the heart, lungs, liver, kidney, brain, eyes, stomach and intestines, and skin, according to DHEC’s website. While doctors do not yet know the exact cause, many children with the condition either had COVID-19 or had been around someone who did.
Typically, the symptoms of MIS-C begin two to three weeks after COVID-19 infection. However, some children may not have symptoms when they have the COVID-19 virus and may not know they had been infected, the site states.
DHEC announced the first two cases of MIS-C on July 12. Those patients, both under the age of 10, were from the Midlands and the Pee Dee regions.
Then on July 23, DHEC announced two additional cases, both in the Upstate, with children ages 10 and under.
The following day, another MIS-C case in a child under 10 was reported in the Upstate.
On May 15, DHEC sent a health alert informing healthcare providers and facilities of the condition and requesting that all providers report suspected cases of MIS-C to the agency.
Symptoms of MIS-C include fever, abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, and feeling tired.
