Troopers investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died late Thursday night in a crash.
The crash happened at approximately 11:25 p.m. on Highway 61 near Hunter Haven Boulevard, according to Master Trooper David Jones.
Troopers say the driver of a 2002 GMC SUV was driving south on Highway 61 when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, over-corrected, then went off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The driver was wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, Jones said.
The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has not yet released the victim's identity.
The crash remains under investigation, Jones said.
