Man arrested, accused of arson on Meeting Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they have arrested a man after he allegedly lit his apartment lobby wall art on fire
Matthew Bishop, 39, has been arrested for arson in the third degree in connection with the fire, an affidavit states.
Police say when firefighters arrived to the arson call 7:57 p.m. in the 600 block of Meeting Street the fire had already been put out.
Staff at the apartment building then showed the Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshall security footage of the incident, police say.
In the footage, officers say Bishop is seen standing next to the painting that was burned. Seconds later, police say a leasing agent for the building saw Bishop standing in front of the painting as she entered an elevator on the second floor.
As the footage continues, officers say Bishop’s arm can be seen on camera as he walks in and out of view.
Police say within 30 seconds of Bishop entering the elevator on the second floor and proceeded to his own room, surveillance footage showed a haze in the air and smoke starting to billow originating from where Bishop had been standing.
A separate witness who had been studying 20 feet away from the elevators was able to identify Bishop during a ‘show-up’ on the scene.
Bishop is being held at Al Cannon Detention Center awaiting bond.
