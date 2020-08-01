Summerville Resource Center hosts ‘Back to School’ supply drive

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Community Resource Center says they will be hosting their ‘Back to School’ supply drive and collection this Saturday.
Officials say the drive will be held at Rollins Edwards Community Center, beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m.
Last year, officials say the resource center helped 1,500 Summerville children, but due to a greater need, this year they say they are hoping to help at least 2,500 children.
The resource center says they would like for children, parents and teachers to have access to the supplies they need before the school year begins, so they are looking for the following items:
- Large Pink Erasers
- Cap Erasers
- Pencils
- Ziploc Bags
- Notebook Paper
- Spiral Notebooks
- Hand Sanitizer
- Colored Pencils
- Pocket Tissues
- Folders
- Sharpies
- Composition Notebooks
- Crayons
- Glue Sticks
- Lysol Wipes
This event is open to the public, and officials say it’s time to show that Summerville is a united front when it comes to providing for its children.
For more information please contact Executive Director Louis L. Smith at 843-530-6473.
