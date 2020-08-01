TRACKING HURRICANE ISAIAS: Storm strengthens overnight, possible impacts Monday in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FIRST ALERT: Exact timing of when impacts will be felt is still an unknown as models are in disagreement as to the speed of the storm, however Monday continues to be the day with the greatest threats. Hurricane Isaias has strengthen overnight in the Bahamas. The winds are sustained at 85 mph. The storm will track closer to the southeast coast of Florida in the next 24 hours where hurricane warnings are up. The shear from the west along with the likelihood for land interaction will make it difficult for Isaias to maintain its hurricane status. Most modeling shows the storm weakening to a strong tropical storm as it nears the Lowcountry. Most impacts should be felt throughout Monday, but conditions could begin to deteriorate Sunday with the late high tide.
The greatest impacts will be along the coastline. That’s where the chance for tropical storm force winds will be the greatest. The latest track takes Isaias south of Hilton Head Monday around 2 pm and passt the Lowcountry through the day. The main impacts include flooding from storm surge and heavy rainfall, wind damage, and high surf and rip currents. These impacts could be very minimal if we see a shift east in the track and could be more severe if there is a shift to the west. 1 - 4″ of rain should be expected, but isolated areas could see more.
Back at home we are tracking very warm temperatures with highs expected to peak near 96 degrees. Look for a breeze this afternoon with a low chance for an isolated shower or storm. Stay out of the waters as the rip current risk is high. Temperatures will trend downwards during the next few days. Stay weather aware with the Live 5 Weather Team.
TODAY: Hot with low shower chance; HIGH: 96.
TOMORROW: Not as hot with a low shower chance; HIGH: 90.
MONDAY: WATCHING ISAIAS: Tropical storm force winds and flooding possible, stay aware.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
