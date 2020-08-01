TRACKING HURRICANE ISAIAS: Storm strengthens overnight, possible impacts Monday in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - FIRST ALERT: Exact timing of when impacts will be felt is still an unknown as models are in disagreement as to the speed of the storm, however Monday continues to be the day with the greatest threats. Hurricane Isaias has strengthen overnight in the Bahamas. The winds are sustained at 85 mph. The storm will track closer to the southeast coast of Florida in the next 24 hours where hurricane warnings are up. The shear from the west along with the likelihood for land interaction will make it difficult for Isaias to maintain its hurricane status. Most modeling shows the storm weakening to a strong tropical storm as it nears the Lowcountry. Most impacts should be felt throughout Monday, but conditions could begin to deteriorate Sunday with the late high tide.