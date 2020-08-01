Twin-engine plane crashes in SC, 2 aboard survive

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) - Two people have survived after a small plane crashed Saturday in a swampy area of South Carolina.
The Sumter Fire Department, sheriff’s office and emergency services division responded to a location between Highway 15 and Highway 401 in Sumter.
Fire Department Division Chief Joey Duggan said a twin-engine Piper PA-31 went down around 10 a.m.
Duggan says the two people on board where taken to Prisma Health Tourmey Hospital for treatment of injuries, he said.
There was no further word immediately on their conditions. News outlets report the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.