Charleston historic forts say they will close for Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site are going to be close on Sunday, due to threat of tropical storm Isaias.
Fort Sumter and the Liberty Square Visitor Education Center will close at 12 p.m. Sunday officials say.
All concession-operated ferry trips to Fort Sumter will be suspended after the 9:30 a.m. ferry out of Liberty Square and the 10:45 a.m. ferry out of Patriots Point will be suspended Sunday as well, officials say.
The National Parks Service says all closures will remain in place until the severe weather passes and they decides that employee and visitor facilities are safe.
Current status about the parks will be posted as an alert on the parks’ websites.
