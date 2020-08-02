City of Charleston releases Tropical Storm Isaias update

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Charleston Emergency Management says they are working closely with state and regional officials to monitor Tropical Storm Isaias and make preparations for any potential local impacts.
The city says their Municipal Emergency Operations Center will activate virtually at 8 a.m. Monday and will remain activated for the duration of the storm.
The current forecast from the National Weather Service anticipates impacts to Charleston from Tropical Storm Isaias Monday afternoon through Monday night, Emergency Management says. At present, they say there is a potential for tropical storm force winds and coastal flooding with Monday’s 9 p.m. high tide, as well as possible flooding due to rainfall. Additionally, storm surge inundation is possible Monday night, the city’s emergency management team said.
Based on the current forecast, citizens should expect overnight road closures beginning Monday evening and officials say they strongly encourage residents to avoid travel throughout the event.
From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, the city will have a limited number of free sand and bags available for residents to build their own sandbags, but residents should bring their own shovels for assembly officials say.
The self-serve pickup locations are:
- City of Charleston Environmental Services Building, 2150 Milford Street
- James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
Officials say all residents visiting this site will be required to wear masks and gloves, and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and other patrons.
Sandbag assembly will be limited to eight people at a time to ensure proper social distancing, Charleston Emergency Management said.
A limit of 10 sandbags per car applies to all residents visiting these locations, but officials say to purchase additional sandbags, citizens should contact a local home hardware store.
The city says they are offering parking to residents free of charge from 8 a.m. Sunday, August 2 to 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 4 in the following parking garages:
- Queen Street Garage, 93 Queen Street
- Aquarium Garage, 24 Calhoun Street
- Visitor Center Garage, 63 Mary Street
- St. Philip Street Garage, 34 St. Philip Street
No boats, trailers or golf carts are allowed, officials say.
Due to the possibility of flooding, the city’s Stormwater Department says they have stationed temporary pumps in low lying areas and continues to proactively clean ditches and drains in flood prone areas.
Additionally, officials say street sweepers will be deployed in areas prone to flooding tomorrow to ensure that as much debris as possible is cleared from the roadways before the storm’s onset. The Parks Department says they are continuing to work on lowering the water levels in Lake Dotterer and Colonial Lake.
Officials say garbage and trash collection will be delayed one day, with Monday’s routes being collected Tuesday, Tuesday’s routes collected Wednesday and Thursday’s routes Friday. However officials say Tuesday’s collection schedule is expected to run as normal.
Charleston Emergency Management. Asks citizens to clear any curbside garbage cans or bags before the storm’s onset Monday, as these items are likely to block storm drains and inhibit drainage if left out.
The city says their Operation Move-out initiative was completed at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Charleston Citizens Services Desk says they can be reached at 843-724-7311, and they are staffed Sunday until 4 p.m. to answer citizens’ questions about the city’s preparations for the storm.
The city says they also encourage residents to review the city’s Hurricane Information webpage.
