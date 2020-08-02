Dorchester County to hold free COVID-19 testing Tuesday

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County and MUSC Health have partnered to offer mobile COVID-19 testing at Gahagan Park
Drive-thru testing will be available every Tuesday and Thursday, 8:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, August 4 to Tuesday, September 29 located at 184 West Boundary Street in Summerville.
Testing scheduled for Tuesday, August 4 may be canceled due to possible effects from Hurricane Isaias.
Currently, all insurance providers in South Carolina are covering the full cost of COVID-19 testing, according to Dorchester County. Patient insurance information will be processed during testing. Co-pays or deductibles will not be charged. All patients will be served regardless of their ability to pay.
“We chose Gahagan Park because of its central location and accessibility for residents of Dorchester, Berkeley and Charleston Counties.” Dorchester County Council Chairman, George Bailey said. “Our response to COVID-19 continues to be a team effort. I would like to thank the Summerville Parks Department for the use of Gahagan Park and the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Summerville Police for on-site traffic control during testing.”
MUSC Health reminds the public of the following:
- Individuals who have been exposed, but remain asymptomatic, do not require COVID-19 testing.
- Similarly, individuals who have had COVID-19 do not require a “test of cure”; instead, they should follow DHEC guidance on resuming normal activity based on resolution of symptoms.
- For individuals who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19 after 14 or more days, MUSC Health strongly encourages these individuals to seek antibody (blood) testing as a means to detect past infection. There are no lab critical issues regarding antibody testing.
Dorchester County asks for the public’s understanding and patience as they respond to external factors beyond the health system’s control.
