FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Warnings Issued, Impacts Likely Tomorrow from Tropical Storm Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical storm warnings have been issued for most of the Lowcountry excluding Inland Colleton and inland Beaufort Counties. Warnings should soon be issued for Georgetown County and may include Williamsburg County. Tropical storm force winds (39 - 73 mph)are possible within the next 36 hours. Plan and prepare now for widespread power outages and wind damage tomorrow. Models are in better agreement that the center should pass offshore tomorrow night. Conditions will begin to deteriorate tomorrow afternoon as winds become gusty along the coast during the lunchtime hour. The winds could gust up to 70 mph along the coastline though by tomorrow evening, however any shift in the storms center to the west and these winds could shift inland. The official track from NHC seems to favor a middle ground between models, keeping the center offshore of the Lowcountry and making landfall north of the areas early Tuesday.