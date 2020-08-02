Lowcountry surf sees first impacts of Isaias while city braces for potential flooding Monday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Boaters, businesses and city leaders have been preparing as Tropical Storm Isaias closes in on the coastline.
“You can never be too safe because you don’t know where the winds are going to come from and you don’t know how bad the rain is going to be,” boater Gary Kovacic said.
While the weekend seemed calm, officials on Folly Beach warn strong rip currents are already along Lowcountry beaches.
“Rip currents are already started,” Folly Beach public safety director Andrew Gilreath said. “We’ve already had some swimmers in trouble.”
Gilreath said anyone near the water should stay away from strong currents which will only grow over the next few days.
“As the storm gets closer, the risk for rip currents and the strength for rip currents absolutely increases,” Gilreath said. “It’s definitely swim at your own risk type of situation.”
With time ticking down, Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg said crews have been lowering lake levels, drudging drains and opening garages to get the city ready for heavy rain.
"So the biggest concern is water and the combination of the fact that some impact may occur when high tide occurs Monday evening," Tecklenburg said.
Some businesses, like Redfin Charters, took the weekend to send their last boats out before pausing operations for the storm.
“Right now we’re trying to take advantage of this little calm before the storm,” charter captain Patrick Person said. “But other than that, we’re getting prepared to take our boats out of the water and strap them down tight.”
Tecklenburg is urging people to take personal precautions and take Isaias seriously, no matter the storm's size.
“Just stay at home, batten down the hatches, hunker down and let’s stay put for Monday night because that’s when the storm will pass,” Tecklenburg said.
