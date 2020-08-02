Orangeburg County deputies searching for woman

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for a senior reported missing in Orangeburg County.
Ravenell said investigators are searching for 94-year-old Mazie Boyd, who may have walked off from her Charleston Highway home earlier Sunday.
“This lady was reported missing from a location not too far from around the Bowman-Bethune School,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone has anything on this lady’s location, let’s get her home where she belongs.”
Boyd resides on the 4700 block of Charleston Highway between Bowman and Orangeburg.
Boyd is described as standing around 5′3″ tall and weighing around 150 pounds, has gray hair and possibly be wearing a scarf, a black and white pajama top and a black and red plaid pajama bottom. She may be carrying a brown and white blanket brandishing red stripes.
Boyd is considered endangered due to medical conditions.
If anyone has any information Boyd’S location, they are urged to contact the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.