Police: Man arrested for attempted murder in North Charleston shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the shooting resulted from a dispute between brothers.
Taevon Gadsden, 19, was arrested for attempted murder after shooting his brother during a fight, North Charleston Police Maj. Ken Hagge said.
Officers say they responded to the 7800 block of Peppercorn Lane in response to a call about a shooting at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
Gadsden was not arrested immediately, but arrived at city hall a short time later and was taken into custody, police say.
Officers say the victim is being treated at a hospital.
