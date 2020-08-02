Police: Man arrested for attempted murder in North Charleston shooting

Taevon Gadsden (Source: North Charleston Police Department)
By Riley Bean | August 2, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT - Updated August 2 at 1:18 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the shooting resulted from a dispute between brothers.

Taevon Gadsden, 19, was arrested for attempted murder after shooting his brother during a fight, North Charleston Police Maj. Ken Hagge said.

Officers say they responded to the 7800 block of Peppercorn Lane in response to a call about a shooting at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Gadsden was not arrested immediately, but arrived at city hall a short time later and was taken into custody, police say.

Officers say the victim is being treated at a hospital.

