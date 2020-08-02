St. Johns Yacht Harbor closed off following reports of man shooting from inside a boat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police and deputies closed off St. Johns Yacht Harbor Sunday evening after reports of a man shooting inside a boat in the marina.
Authorities say a woman called dispatch around 7 p.m. to report she woke up to her husband firing a shot within their boat.
Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis says the man was not firing shots at anyone on the boat and did not fire the gun at police.
But officers and deputies were working to get him off the boat safely.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.