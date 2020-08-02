Tropical Storm Isaias expected to be near hurricane strength as it approaches Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Isaias continues to strengthen slightly as it moves up the Florida coast and is expected to near hurricane strength as it gets closer to the Carolinas.
On the forecast track, officials say the center of Isaias will pass just to the east of the Florida east coast through tonight. The center of Isaias will then move offshore off the coast of Georgia and southern South Carolina on Monday, move inland over eastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina Monday night and move along the coast of the mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday.
SCEMD officials say residents should finalize their storm preparations ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.
Forecasters say high winds, rain, flash flooding, isolated tornados and an estimated storm surge of 1-4 feet are all possible.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division recommends the following:
- Bring in lawn furniture and other loose objects, such as garbage cans, that may become hazards in high winds.
- Double check to make sure you have all emergency supplies listed in the South Carolina Hurricane Guide. Include items like hand sanitizer and face masks to guard against COVID-19.
- Keep your cell phones and mobile devices fully charged in case of power outages Monday night.
- Have multiple ways to get emergency warnings for your area. Some options include the Live 5 First Alert Weather app, Wireless Emergency Alerts on your mobile phone, NOAA Weather Radio, and CodeRED Emergency Notifications.
- Heed warnings issued by local public safety officials. When you hear an official alert, take safety precautions immediately.
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said we could be looking at a high-end tropical storm with 70 mph winds near the system’s center.
“But again, the closer it gets to us and the modeling continues to push it toward the South Carolina coast and the North Carolina coast, the more impact that we could see from the storm particularly late Sunday night and certainly through Monday,” Walsh said.
Effects that the Lowcountry may experience are 1 to 4 inches of rainfall, some coastal flooding because of the tides, particularly Sunday night into Monday morning with onshore tide, and a low tornado threat.
Officials with the National Hurricane Center say Isaias is expected to produce heavy rain and potentially life-threatening flash and urban flooding, especially in low lying and poorly drained areas across Florida’s coast, and across the Carolinas to the mid-Atlantic.
The Live 5 weather team declared Monday a First Alert Weather Day to remind people to prepare for possible impacts from the tropical storm.
The National Weather Service says there will be a high risk for rip currents for Georgia and South Carolina beaches through at least Monday night. An elevated rip current risk will likely remain into early next week as the storm passes by
Gov. Henry McMaster said Friday afternoon there were no current plans to declare a state of emergency or issue any evacuation order. He said he will re-evaluate evacuation orders if the storm cuts closer to the coast.
“But right now we’re hoping this storm will not hit us hard, if it hits at all,” the governor said.
Officials with the state emergency management division said they are closely monitoring the storm and asked South Carolinians to prepare.
At 11 p.m. Sunday, the center of Tropical Storm Isaias was located near latitude 28.5 North, longitude 79.8 West.
Isaias is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue through tonight.
Maximum sustained winds have strengthened to 70 mph with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength are possible during the next 36 hours, but Isaias is expected to be a strong tropical storm when it reaches the coast of eastern South Carolina or southern North Carolina Monday night.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles. The minimum central pressure reported by an Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft is 995 mb.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
- Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
- Cape Fear to Duck North Carolina
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
- South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
- Sebastian Inlet Florida to Fenwick Island Delaware
- Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds
- Chesapeake Bay southward from Smith Point
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...
- Fenwick Island Delaware northward to Watch Hill Rhode Island
- Chesapeake Bay north of Smith Point
- Tidal Potomac River
- Delaware Bay
- Long Island and Long Island Sound
A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.
A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
