Where to find sandbags in preparation for Tropical Storm Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In preparation of Tropical Storm Isaias, Lowcountry municipalities are distributing sandbags to citizens.
Municipalities who have released statements on sandbags are as followed:
Beginning at 9am on Monday, August 3, while supplies last, the city of North Charleston will be distributing sandbags
- North Charleston Public Works, 5800 Casper Padgett Way
- Pepperhill Community Center, 7695 Bradywine Road
- Fire Station 2, 2800 Carner Avenue
- Sandbags will be available for residents at the Goose Creek Fire Department Headquarters Station, located on 201 Button Hall Avenue. The city is requesting that everyone adhere to a 10-bag limit.
The self-serve pick-up locations, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, are:
- City of Charleston Environmental Services Building, 2150 Milford Street
- James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road
- RiverDogs Stadium, 360 Fishburne Street
Charleston residents should bring their own shovels for assembly. Staff will be on-site to provide assistance, as needed.
All residents visiting these sites will be required to wear masks and gloves, and maintain six feet of distance between themselves and other patrons. Sandbag assembly will be limited to eight people at a time to ensure proper social distancing.
- Whitesville Fire Department
- City of Hanahan
- Town of Moncks Corner
- City of Goose Creek
- C&B Fire Department
- Pimlico Fire Dept. Station 1
- Pimlico Fire Dept. Station 2
- Santee Circle Fire Dept.
- Forty-One Fire Dept. Station 2
- St. Stephen Fire Department
- Huger Fire Department
- Cross Fire Department Station 1
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.