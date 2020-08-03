CARTA suspends bus service over the Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bus riders seeking to travel between Charleston and Mount Pleasant during Tropical Storm Isaias are now out of luck.
CARTA announced just after 7 p.m. on Monday that service on the Ravenel Bridge has been suspended until further notice because of high wind conditions. The agency says that operations will resume “once wind speeds have slowed down enough for safe travel.”
Bus routes that use the Ravenel Bridge include the 40, 41, and XP2 lines.
Charleston officials do not close bridges like the Ravenel during tropical storms and hurricanes, but they do issue warnings when wind speeds reach a certain threshold.
