Charleston mayor to hold news conference on Isaias preps

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will update the public Monday afternoon on the city’s preparations for Tropical Storm Isaias.
He will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. at the Gaillard Center.
Charleston Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff will join Tecklenburg to provide an update on how the city is preparing for the possibility of tropical storm-force winds and heavy rain.
The latest forecast track shows Isaias could bring tropical storm-force winds to the Charleston area by 2 p.m.
Forecasters say it could restrengthen into a weak Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph before it arrives off the coast of the Carolinas. The strength of the winds onshore will depend on how far off the coast the storm stays.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.