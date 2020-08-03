City opens 5th city parking garage to allow free parking during Isaias threat

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston says it will make a fifth city parking garage available for free parking through Tuesday morning.
The additional location is at 99 West Edge.
The city will offer free parking to Charleston residents through 8 a.m. Tuesday to help protect vehicles from damage any potential flooding from the tropical storm, which forecasters say could reach hurricane strength by the time it reaches the Carolinas.
The five locations available are:
- Queen Street Garage, 93 Queen Street
- Aquarium Garage, 24 Calhoun Street
- Visitor Center Garage, 63 Mary Street
- St. Philip Street Garage, 34 St. Philip Street
- West Edge Garage, 99 West Edge Street
No boats, trailers or golf carts are allowed, officials say.
