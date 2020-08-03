Coroner identifies man killed in altercation near bus stop on Rivers Avenue

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in an altercation near a bus stop in North Charleston.
Officials with the Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 38-year-old Trevell Johnson of North Charleston died on Saturday night.
According to authorities, he died from injuries he suffered near the bus stop at Rivers and Cosgrove avenues. An autopsy is pending.
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating the case.
