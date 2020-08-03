Deputies: One dead after single car Kiawah Island crash

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s office says one man was killed after a crash Sunday night.
Deputies say that when they responded to the crash, the driver had life-threatening injuries, but he ultimately died in the hospital from his wounds.
The sheriff’s office said they responded to an accident on Governor’s Drive around 9 p.m. Sunday where a driver had struck a tree.
Deputies say the driver was the sole occupant of his vehicle and no one else was hurt in the accident.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the driver’s identity.
