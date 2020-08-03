FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Isaias to Impact the Lowcountry later Today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Isaias is moving along the east coast of Florida as some of the far outer rain bands begin to push onshore. The storm is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane later today with winds possibly nearing 75 mph offshore of the Lowcountry. A landfall is expected north of the area, possibly along the Grand Strand. Tropical storm warnings remain in place for most of the Lowcountry, excluding Colleton County. A hurricane warning is in place for Georgetown and areas north. Gusts close to hurricane strength (74 mph) are possible in those areas. The heaviest rain will set up with the center of the storm. A few very isolated areas coll be closer to Myrtle Beach where up to 6″ of rain may fall. If the center of the system remains farther north and to the east, some areas may only pick up close to an inch of rain. Regardless a flash flood watch is in effect for all areas excluding inland Colleton along with a storm surge warning for coastal areas.