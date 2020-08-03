FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Isaias to Impact the Lowcountry later Today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Tropical Storm Isaias is moving along the east coast of Florida as some of the far outer rain bands begin to push onshore. The storm is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane later today with winds possibly nearing 75 mph offshore of the Lowcountry. A landfall is expected north of the area, possibly along the Grand Strand. Tropical storm warnings remain in place for most of the Lowcountry, excluding Colleton County. A hurricane warning is in place for Georgetown and areas north. Gusts close to hurricane strength (74 mph) are possible in those areas. The heaviest rain will set up with the center of the storm. A few very isolated areas coll be closer to Myrtle Beach where up to 6″ of rain may fall. If the center of the system remains farther north and to the east, some areas may only pick up close to an inch of rain. Regardless a flash flood watch is in effect for all areas excluding inland Colleton along with a storm surge warning for coastal areas.
High tide will peak close to 9 pm. At this time we will be watching the winds to see where water is being pushed. We are hoping by this point the center of circulation would be north of the area and winds would be offshore. This would be the best case scenario, but if the storm slows down it is possible a storm surge of 2-4 feet could be very problematic with high tide. Stay updated with us.
These bands will continue to move ashore through the morning hours. Scattered showers and downpours will continue on and off through the morning and pick up in intensity this afternoon and this evening. By 8 pm the official track has the center north of the area. Where the center is positioned will make all the difference between the amount of rainfall in certain areas and where the strongest winds set up. The tornado risk is low, but still a quick spin-up is possible in upper Charleston, Berkeley, Williamsburg and Georgetown Counties.
FIRST ALERT DAY: Stay weather aware; HIGH: 82.
TOMORROW: Sunshine returns with slight shower and storm chance; HIGH: 92.
WEDNESDAY: Seasonable temps with chance for scattered showers and storms; HIGH: 92.
Meteorologist Danielle Prinz
Gusts up to 50 mph are more likely along the coast, especially into Georgetown and Horry Counties.
