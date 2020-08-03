Free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Walterboro community

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Fetter Health Care Network says they will be providing free COVID-19 testing in Walterboro.
The testing clinic will be hosted by the Mt. Olive AME Church located at 329 Savage St. Wednesday, officials said.
Fetter Health Care said the mobile testing clinic is open to the public and will administer tests from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Since March of this year, Fetter Health Care Network says they have administered more than 8,000 COVID-19 tests throughout Colleton, Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties.
Fetter says their testing clinics rotate to different locations throughout the week.
In an effort to streamline patient registration, Fetter asks that all patient registration take place as individuals arrive at the clinic.
Individuals are welcome to visit the Fetter Health Care Networks’s website to print the registration form prior to arrival, but Fetter says they will offer both walk-up and drive-up testing at its mobile clinics.
