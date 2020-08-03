Georgetown County braces for some of the worst of Isaias

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The forecast track for Isaias shows the northern parts of the Lowcountry could see the worst of the storm.
Many businesses along Front Street closed Monday afternoon ahead of Isaias’ anticipated arrival. Some of them placed sandbags at their doors to combat flooding.
Up to 4 inches of rain are expected to fall in portions of Georgetown County by Tuesday morning. Georgetown County remains under a hurricane warning.
Isaias is expected to restrengthen to hurricane strength before it makes landfall, although that only means an increase of a few miles per hour for maximum sustained winds from its current status as a high-end tropical storm.
Portions of Horry County and the cities of North Myrtle Beach and Conway are under a state of emergency.
