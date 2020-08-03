LIST: Closings announced throughout the Lowcountry due to Isaias

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the Lowcountry, a number of local and county governments along with organizations have begun to announce temporary closures of offices, parks, and services.
The following announced closures for Monday:
- Berkeley County Government offices will close at 2 p.m. Monday. This includes the Berkeley County Courthouse, Libraries, Animal Center and Cypress Gardens. Normal county operations and hours will resume Tuesday.
- Berkeley County Public Library - All library branches are scheduled to close at 2 p.m. on Monday. The Mobile Library will cease operations at 2 p.m. as well. Normal hours are currently expected to resume on Tuesday.
- The Berkeley County Landfill and Convenience Centers will close at 4 p.m. Monday.
- Boone Hall Farms Roadside Produce Stand - Closed Monday.
- Charleston County - All county government offices will close at 1 p.m., including the Charleston County Judicial Center and convenience centers. Monday’s Board of Zoning and Appeals meeting has been rescheduled to Aug. 31.
- Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission - Folly Beach County Park, Isle of Palms County Park, Kiawah Beachwalker Park, the Folly Beach Pier, Whirlin’ Waters, Splash Island, and Splash Zone are all closed. All other Charleston County parks are scheduled to close at 3 p.m. on Monday.
- Charleston County Public Library - Curbside and summer feeding services are suspended on Monday.
- Charleston Design Review Board - The virtual meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Monday has been canceled.
- Coast RTA - The final departure of the Route 16 bus from Georgetown on Monday will be at 3 p.m. Service on Route 16X remains unaffected.
- Cypress Gardens will close at 2 p.m. Monday.
- Dorchester County - County offices and courts are scheduled to close at 3:30 p.m. on Monday
- Fetter Health Care Network - The COVID-19 testing at Mt. Olive AME Church in Walterboro on Tuesday has been rescheduled to Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Georgetown - All Georgetown municipal offices will close at 3 p.m. on Monday.
- Georgetown County Public Library - All library branches are scheduled to close at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
- Goose Creek: City offices, the municipal court, and recreation facilities closed at 2:00 p.m. on Monday. The City of Goose Creek expects to reopen offices on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.
- Hanahan: City Hall closed at 2:00 p.m. on Monday.
- Isle of Palms - City offices and the Recreation Center were scheduled to close for the day at Noon on Monday.
- Kiawah Island: Municipal offices closed at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. The Town of Kiawah Island reports that Kiawah Island Community Association facilities closed at noon with the exception of the security gates. Trash collection is expected to resume on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
- Mount Pleasant Waterworks - The operations center on Rifle Range Road closed at noon on Monday.
- North Charleston: City Hall closed at 1:00 p.m. on Monday. Normal operations are slated to resume on Tuesday.
- Palmetto Breeze Transit - All bus service on Monday has been canceled. This includes service in Colleton County. Buses are scheduled to return to service on Tuesday.
- Sullivan’s Island: Monday’s Town Council Workshop has been canceled.
- Summerville - Summerville municipal offices will close at 2 p.m. on Monday. Parks are scheduled to close at 3 p.m.
The following organizations announced delays for Tuesday:
- Boone Hall Plantation will have a delayed opening Tuesday for tours. Until Boone Hall can better assess any possible effects, they will not have a precise opening time for Boone Hall Plantation or the Boone Hall Farms Roadside Produce Stand on Tuesday.
Check back for updates to this list.
