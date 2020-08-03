No injuries reported in early-morning mobile home fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are working to determine the cause of a fire early Monday morning in North Charleston.
Firefighters responded at around 4 a.m. to a structure fire on Piedmont Avenue, according to North Charleston Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh.
She said firefighters found a mobile home well involved in fire when they arrived on the scene. They were able to put out the fire from the exterior, she said.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.