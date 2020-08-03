Police: Man took bus from AZ to Salisbury to meet 13-year-old girl he met on social media

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 21-year-old man was charged after police say he took a bus from Arizona to Salisbury in order to meet up with a 13-year-old girl he met online.
Ira Ralph Wilson, 21, was charged with child abduction and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
According to the report, Wilson made contact with the girl on the Instagram social media site. He took a bus to Salisbury, and went to the girl’s home.
When he went to the door, he told the girl’s parents that the girl had told him that he could live with them. The parents told him that wasn’t true and sent him away. Several hours later, the parents heard sounds outside. When they went to look, they found a screen removed from a window. The window was open and there was a chair on the ground next to the window. The girl was gone.
Using social media, Salisbury Police were able to locate Wilson and the girl in an area in the 300 block of E. 19th Street in Kannapolis.
Wilson was arrested, the girl was returned to her home.
Bond for Wilson is $15,000.
